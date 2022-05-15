Gov. Walz Tours Flooding Impacting Farmers In Oslo, Minnesota

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Tim Walz travels to northwest Minnesota to get a first hand look at how the spring flooding is impacting farmers and the planting season.

Walz stopped by Jim Nelson’s farm in Oslo.

This time last year, Nelson and his sons were completely done with planting.

This year, their fields are flooded.

Walz says the delay will not only impact farmers’ livelihoods, “but will also likely impact crop yields, profitability, and international trade.”

He has authorized temporary regulatory relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting spring crop planting in Minnesota.