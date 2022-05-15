Moorhead man doing all he can to help people in Ukraine

UKRAINE (KVRR) — The Moorhead man who stopped his political campaign to help people in Ukraine has been in the country for over 40 days.

Mark Lindquist tells us he’s meeting with Ukrainian military leaders on the front lines in the eastern part of the country, his group is bringing them medical supplies, like burn bandages and chest seals.

Lindquist says speaking with soldiers and seeing how the country has united over there to fight for their homeland is truly inspirational.

“These people are dealing with trying to hold onto the bottom end of Azel’s hierarchy of needs, food, water, and shelter. They’re fearing for their life, they’re running away from worn torn zones and missiles dropping behind them,” said Mark Lindquist, Ukraine