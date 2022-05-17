Doug Wardlow Announces GOP Primary Challenge for MN Attorney General

ST. PAUL (KVRR/KFGO) — Doug Wardlow says he’ll run in the August primary for attorney general after losing the Republican endorsement to Jim Schultz at the convention last weekend.

Wardlow, who was the party’s nominee in 2018, is general counsel at MyPillow and an ally of its founder, Mike Lindell.

Lindell is a leading proponent of false accusations that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Wardlow said, “I know that we can and we will defeat Keith Ellison and the radical left. When I got into this race 15 months ago, I also knew that we would face opposition from the swamp in our own party. There is a Minnesota swamp just like there is a national swamp.”

State GOP party leader Mike Lonergan says Wardlow’s public commitment to abide by the party’s endorsement was an “empty promise.”