Fargo City Commission candidates discuss inclusion opportunities

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Hawthorne Neighborhood Association hosted a Fargo City Commission debate.

Candidates shared how to make the city more welcoming to everyone.

“We need to bring in the people that represent our city’s diversity and there’s a lot of it. As we can tell we are growing as a city,” Anna Johnson said.

“I looked at our current city leadership and out of 23 people there, there’s only six women,” Matuor Alier said.

There are 15 candidates for two spots on the commission. Election day is June 14th.