Fargo massage therapy businesses must be licensed

Fargo Cass Public Health is behind an ordinance passed to regulate massage therapy that was passed in December and will be implemented this year.

The purpose of the ordinance is to license and regulate establishments that conduct massage procedures.

Fargo is the first city in North Dakota to try this approach.

Massage therapy owners should contact FCPH to initiate the license application process. The fee is $100.

“What we’re trying to do is fill a void because the North Dakota Board in massage therapy licenses individual therapists. What we’re going to do the city of Fargo and the health department is going to licensed establishments,” Fargo Cass Public Health Director of Environmental Health Grant Larson said.

If massage therapists don’t comply, they could be shut down.