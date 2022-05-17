Gov. Walz To Survey Storm Damage In Western Minnesota on Wednesday

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Gov. Tim Walz is headed to western Minnesota on Wednesday to tour storm damage.

The storms on Thursday night brought strong winds that damaged buildings, knocked down trees and took out power for thousands of people.

A man was killed when the strong winds blew a grain bin over in Blomkest, south of Willmar.

Walz will meet with local leaders and first responders and survey the damage in Benson.

He will be joined by Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and Joe Kelly, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Walz issued an Executive Order authorizing temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers supporting the transportation of livestock and feed.

That is due to a number of roads and bridges being damaged during the storms.