Fargo Mayoral Candidate Far Ahead of Others In Campaign Contributions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Recent disclosures show a massive gap in campaign contributions between Fargo’s mayoral candidates.

Shannon Roers Jones is outpacing her opponents, reporting over $120,000 in total contributions.

Nearly half that amount is from a $55,000 donation Roers Jones made to her own campaign.

Hukun Dabar reports the next largest campaign total at over $32,000.

Mayor Tim Mahoney is in third with nearly $30,000.

Commissioner Arlette Preston reported less than half that.

Michael Borgie and Sheri Fercho each reporting under $1,000 in donations to their campaigns.