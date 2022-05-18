Minnesota Vikings Start First Week Of OTA’s

First of a three week session at the team facility in Eagan

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings rookie mini-camp has come and gone. Now, its time for the veterans to join them for three weeks of organized team activities as the ramp up to July’s training camp and finalizing the 53-man roster.

The first week is all about taking what’s been learned from the install of the new system off the field under first year head coach, Kevin O’Connell and taking it on the field.

O’Connell wants the focus to be on the players and where they can see themselves fitting in to their roles and what’s already translating.

“I think we’re past the learning each other phase,” O’Connell said. “We don’t have all our systems in by any stretch but its taking the nuts and bolts of what we’ve coached. What we’ve taught. Where we see them after the classroom. Now its time to competitively go out and work against one another. Really see where were at not just from a mental standpoint but hey physically.”

This phase of the offseason is voluntary, however everyone has reported.