In wake of shootings, Fargo mayor says violent crime is down as population grows

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is speaking out following Wednesday’s shooting that left a woman and baby injured at Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant.

The woman was in critical condition after being shot in the upper body. The infant is in stable condition after being shot in the hand and thigh. Both are at Sanford Medical Center.

Mahoney appeared on the KVRR Morning Show as part of an ongoing series of interviews with candidates in the mayoral race.

Mahoney says that while Fargo has grown in population, statistics show violent crime is down.

“People have to remember that we’re getting to be a larger and larger city. Our metro area is 235,000, so what’s happening sometimes is what you’re seeing is what happens is that you have domestic issues; there’s things that happen,” Mahoney said.

One of Mahoney’s opponents, Michael Borgie, told KVRR that Police Chief David Zibolski isn’t doing enough to solve crimes, which Borgie claims are on the rise.

“What the chief has done with the new command structure is, we re-divided the city on how we do things. I think you’ll see an improvement,” Mahoney said.

“Initially we may seen an increase of crime in a sense, because it’s going to be reported but we’re also going to catch the people that are doing it. So you’re going to see a much better structure as far as how we do that.”