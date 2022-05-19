Sen. Klobuchar Holds Virtual Roundtable On Minnesota Storm Damage and Federal Response

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she believes the congressional delegation will be able to get federal help into the state as communities recover from severe storms, wind, and flooding.

She held a virtual roundtable with leaders from Polk, Todd, Stevens and other counties to talk about the damage.

The delegation is working with USDA and FEMA to get assistance for farmers and communities impacted by the storms and flooding.

Polk County’s board chair says farm fields are not recovering, delaying planting.

The cost of the storm damage is adding up across the county.

“For the county right now we’re looking at $5 million in damages just as an estimate. Um, the city of Crookston alone has approximately $1 million of estimated damages,” said Joan Lee, Polk County Board Chair.

Klobuchar said, “Sen. Hoeven and I are joining forces on taking that on with the USDA in terms of the delay we are seeing with planting and how that’s going to work with crop insurance and the like.”

Assessments of storm damage are ongoing in numerous counties across Minnesota.