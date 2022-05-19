Sports Legends Coming To Town For Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament

All-Star Week is June 13-17

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sports legends Kent Hrbek, Paul Molitor and Chad Greenway are coming to Fargo next month for All-Star Week and the 38th Annual Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament.

The 18-hole tournament tees off at Rose Creek Golf Course on June 16.

A 9-hole scramble will take place at Osgood Golf Course.

In addition to Hrbek, Molitor and Greenway, a number of well-known local athletes will also be participating.

Roger Maris All-Star Week is June 13-17 and was created to support the work happening at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center, with all proceedings benefitting the center.

To register, visit RogerMarisWeek.com.