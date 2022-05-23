Moorhead’s Planned Parenthood clinic could soon offer abortion services

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Planned Parenthood says it will offer abortion services at its clinic in Moorhead if the Red River Women’s Clinic does not quickly relocate if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.

The organization says it expects the clinic to make the short move across the river by July 1 if necessary.

The Fargo clinic has long operated as the only abortion provider in the state.

Owner Tammi Kromenaker says she would cross over to Moorhead if forced to do so, but has been too busy to explore details of doing so.

She adds “there are too many unknowns to confirm a specific date” for relocating.