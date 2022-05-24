Fans pack Newman Outdoor Field for some baseball

RedHawks baseball is back, their home opener gives fans a chance to come out enjoy the weather and root for their team.

Ms. North Dakota 2021 set the tone with the Star Spangled Banner and then we were ready to play ball.

The RedHawks faithful came pouring in and packed the stands but first they had to get the necessities, like the ballpark dog, fries, and cold refreshments.

They were doing it right

Even Fargo City Hall got in on the action and brought out their RedHawks colors.

Vendors and fans were excited to have baseball back at full capacity.

“Management just communication interacting with the fans is a big one so when I first started here I actually did that stand, and I would dance in the dugouts they’d let me do that. So then after a little bit they kind of switched that over but we have our own line that we do towards the end of that side just up here,” said McKayla Campagna, Manager, Dippin Dots.

“Newman Outdoor Field is always buzzing whether it’s… We have a small crowd bigger crowd. The crowd always gets into it, it’s a fun experience,” said Joey Hughes, RedHawks fan.

“I like coming to baseball, I don’t really watch baseball but I like coming to games and stuff,” said Joshua, RedHawks’ fan.

If you couldn’t make it the Red Hawks are back in action tomorrow for game two of their series with the Milkmen at 6:30.