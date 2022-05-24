FEMA & Emergency Management Teams Survey Damage in NW Minnesota

Pennington Co., MN

PENNINGTON CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — FEMA and Minnesota Public Safety Homeland Security and Emergency Management are conducting surveys of recent flooding and storm damage in northwest Minnesota.

The teams are traveling through Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties to determine if the damage exceeds local and state resources and to estimate repair costs.

Pennington County Emergency Management Director Erik Beitel said flooding like this has not been seen in recent history and the damage to infrastructure is quite severe.

He said roughly 30-50% of all the roads, ditches, and culverts were wiped out throughout the county.