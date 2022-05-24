Planned Parenthood describes why it’s possibly offering abortions in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Planned Parenthood possibly offering abortion services at its Moorhead clinic is part of its nationwide plan for what they are calling a “worst-case scenario” to handle an increase of patients.

Planned Parenthood wants to offer abortions in states where it will be legal if Roe v. Wade is overturned. They announced their plan to add abortion services to Moorhead if the Red River Women’s Clinic doesn’t move across the Red River.

Director of the Red River Women’s Clinic Tammy Kromenaker says it’s important for women to have trained people available to educate and support patients while providing necessary medical procedures.

The Executive Director of North Dakota’s Women’s Network says it’s vital to have a women’s clinic in North Dakota where they support women’s healthcare.

“It’s unacceptable that if Roe is overturned that laws in our state will create an environment where women in North Dakota need to travel to a different state to receive healthcare. We’re committed to supporting efforts to continue abortion access in our area. It’s unacceptable that these laws continue to create barriers to care for women in our state,” Kristie Wolff said.

For some it’s not about the access. North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer says the sanctity of life is not a political fight, but a fight for humanity itself.

A restaurant worker near Moorhead’s Planned Parenthood says they expect pro-life supporters to protest outside of the clinic if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“This is a subject many people are very passionate about but ultimately, these are important healthcare decisions that are up to women and their healthcare providers and their families. So, these are healthcare decisions just like any other healthcare decision that needs to be made by the individual,” Wolff said.

Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson released a statement, saying citizens won’t think alike on every issue but “Moorhead is a welcoming community that embraces and respects diversity of thought.”