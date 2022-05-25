President Biden Signs Executive Order on Policing On 2nd Anniversary of George Floyd’s Killing

THE WHITE HOUSE (KVRR) —

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and others join President Joe Biden as he signs an Executive Order on policing and public safety.

The measure, which comes following months of talks with police professional groups and reform activists, orders federal law enforcement agencies such as the CBP and FBI to revise their use-of-force polices.

The president speaking on the importance of the order.

“That’s why I called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice Policing Act… to send it to my desk,” said Biden.

“Some asked why I haven’t done this executive order earlier. If I’d done it, I was worried it would undercut the effort to get the law passed.”

The order does not apply to local police agencies but does encourage them to implement similar changes.

It comes one year after Congress failed to agree on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.