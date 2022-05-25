Some Frozen Pizzas Fall Under Recall For Ready-To-Eat Bacon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)– Hornbacher’s is alerting customers about a recall involving Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp.

185,000 pounds of the company’s ready-to-eat bacon topping may be contaminated with metal fragments.

The topping was used as an ingredient in a number of frozen pizzas by Pizza Corner, Bellatoria, Roma and Brew Pub: see the list below.

Smithfield issued the recall last Friday after a customer complained about finding metal in one of the bacon topping products.

Hornbacher’s operators say Bernatello’s representatives began removing the pizzas from shelves prior to the recall announcement.

If you have the product, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

Pizzas include: