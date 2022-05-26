Celebration Of “Free the Growler” Bill Turns To Talk of Surplus and Gun Control

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan are celebrating the passage of the “Free the Growler” bill with stops at breweries.

The governor held a ceremonial signing of the bill at a brewery in Coon Rapids on Wednesday and Thursday in Rochester.

The bill raises the cap on growler sales, allows more off-sale options for smaller breweries, and expands license opportunities.

The carefree event took a somber and serious tone while Lt. Gov. Flanagan talked to reporters about the school massacre in Texas.

“And I know all of us want our children to be safe, that is a value we all share. And the good news is there is something we can do about it,” said Flanagan.

“So we’re going to work hard to get that done and I would suggest that Minnesotans vote for people who are going to take action on gun violence. Because that is what we can do.”

Walz still remains optimistic a legislative deal can be reached on the budget surplus spending.

He wants lawmakers to go home for the holiday weekend then get a deal done as quickly as possible.