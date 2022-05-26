Former Bison QB Finding New Confidence in Year Two With 49ers

Said spent all of rookie season dealing with finger injury

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Starting his second year in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Quarterback Trey Lance dealt with some criticism this offseason including some reports he was not ready or a a great leader and others saying he’s the one going forward.

As the Niners close out their third week of offseason team activities, Lance has shown a newfound confidence after an up and down rookie campaign.

The former Bison was 44th of 48 QB’s in completion percentage with under 70 passes, admitting much of the struggles came from dealing with a season-long finger injury.

Lance said the injury made him feel like he was swimming throughout the big moments.

“The process for me was it didn’t get straight all the way. Right away I couldn’t squeeze and didn’t throw after that final preseason game,” Lance said. “As the season goes on it starts straighten more and more. The swelling goes done. Its just a thing that takes time. Finishing off a different finger with your throws is something you do subconsciously. For me, it wasn’t something I wanted to think about. It just happens and you find a way to adapt. You find a way to throw.”

Its still to be decided if lance starts or not this season.