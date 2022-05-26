USDA Urged To Maintain Access To Crop Insurance Due To Delayed Planting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — Our wet spring forced delays in planting for farmers across the region.

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven says absent a dramatic improvement in weather conditions, unplanted acres in our region will be significant.

Global wheat stocks are tightening due to the war in Ukraine and weather challenges in the U.S.

Hoeven and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are leading a bipartisan effort to urge the USDA to provide support and certainty to producers facing disruptions.

“This is a bipartisan, bicameral letter to the secretary of agriculture. And what we’re doing is because of the late planting we’re trying to maintain access to crop insurance for our farmers,” said Hoeven.

The full text of the letter can be read here.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has signed the Agriculture Omnibus Bill into law.

It includes $18.4 million in drought relief.