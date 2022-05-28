Golden Drive Homeless Kids raises money selling lunches

Leaders with Golden Drive Homeless Kids host a two-day fundraising event selling Bratwurst lunches at Hornbacher's

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Local businesses like the Harley Davidson store in Fargo ordered an abundance of Bratwurst to help homeless kids. This is a big time of need since those kids will be missing out on meals with school being out.

The organization sold out of food the first day and managed big crowds in day two, the community showed up in bunches to support the cause.

For $3 people were able to get a bratwurst, chips and a drink.

“We have been super busy today. We sold them out yesterday, which that’s great. A lot of people showed up wanting to help our homeless kids, everything we raised is going to be going towards products, with school out we’re going to be putting this towards food, towards hygiene products, we’ll be helping out our shelters,” said Susan Baron, Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

If you’re interested in donating you can call (701) 850-7362.