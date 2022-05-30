Memorial day unites the F-M community to honor the lost

FARGO- MOORHEAD (KVRR) — Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country have their legacies honored by loved ones through music and stories.

The support for veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area is something the community prides itself on,

“We’re very lucky here to have the support of the community at Moorhead American Legion. We say we’re the cheers of Moorhead where everybody knows your name,” said Gary Schulz, Commander of Post 21, Moorhead.

It’s a day of celebration and honor but they also say it’s a somber day for people that remember their loved ones that the ultimate sacrifice.

There were many events honoring fallen soldiers through music and stories of the service. Two notable ones are the flag raising ceremony at American Legion Post 21 in Moorhead, and a larger ceremony at the Fargo National Cemetery

“It’s way good that they play each song and of course, you can see the comradery of the guys that are in the same unit. You see the other guys that are booing them from the Navy. It’s a good time everybody enjoys it,” said Schulz.

“We salute you and commend the sacrifice of you and your family, whether it’s brother, sister, uncles, aunts, parents, cause we know that as we said when one person serves the entire family serves and you’re always going to be in our prayers,” said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Senator John Hoeven recognized the North Dakota National Guard.

“We have the best guard of all fifty in the country, don’t you think? I mean the North Dakota National Guard really, I mean it isn’t even really close,” said Senator John Hoeven.

He also gave updates on expansion plans for the Fargo National Cemetery like ensuring more burial space by acquiring more land, and building indoor facilities to serve the public, like bathrooms and storage space.

The plan is for these updates to be completed by the end of summer if all goes as planned.