Woman arrested after found walking near Governor Burgum’s Bismarck home

Both the governor and first lady were at home at the time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman was taken into custody after walking on Capitol property near the Governor’s house in Bismarck.

Thirty-two-year-old Dakota Bee of Bismarck was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says she was first seen walking around property 9:45 Sunday night and was asked to leave.

She returned shortly after 10 and entered the gates when a vehicle drove in.

Bee was examined for minor injuries that happened while she resisted arrest.

She was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

