Bismarck non-profit will spend $28,000 to oust Fargo City Commissioner

Piepkorn mailer

MAILER 1

MAILER 2

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The head of a Bismarck-based non-profit says the organization plans to spend $28,000 to help eliminate Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn in the upcoming election.

Brighter Future Alliance has been sending a series of mailers that target City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn. One of the postcards is a spoof on the movie “Dumb & Dumber.” Another recalls when Piepkorn raised his middle finger during a city commission meeting.

“We are making a $28,000 independent expenditure in the Fargo City Commission election,” according to BFA Founder Pat Finken.

“Our advertisements speak for themselves. In short, North Dakota is an exceptional place to live, work and raise a family. Its citizens need and deserve exceptional leaders. The Brighter Future Alliance supports the idea that informed voters are better equipped to make decisions about who should be chosen as our representatives.”

Finken says BFA is not acting on behalf of any other Fargo city commissioner or city commission candidate. “No. As a 501c4, we do not and will not coordinate with any political party, campaign, or candidate.”

When contacted about the mailers, Piepkorn said he has no comment.

The Fargo city election is June 14. Piepkorn is one of 15 candidates running for the city commission.