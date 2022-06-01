Center Avenue construction set to begin Monday in Moorhead

One of Moorhead's main roads is soon to be under construction

center ave phase two

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — You can expect to run into construction along Center Avenue in Downtown Moorhead starting on Monday.

The project is being divided into two phases.

Phase One is from the Red River bridge to 6th Street and will take until late August to complete.

Phase Two affects 6th and 8th Streets and is expected to wrap by the end of October.

The projects include street and utility improvements including new pavement, lighting, sidewalks, storm sewer and landscaping.

City officials say businesses along Center Avenue will need to be accessed by different routes.