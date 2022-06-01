Highway Patrol K9 ‘Fia’ retires after 8 years of service

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fia is ending her time with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The K9, assigned to Trooper Kristjan Helgoe in Fargo, is retiring after eight years of service.

Helgoe says Fia was trained to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

“Usually age and health, kind of a combination and she’ll be turning 10-years-old here, she’s starting to slow down a little bit, still knows her odors really well, but it takes a toll riding in the patrol car as well,” said Helgoe.

Fia, a Belgian Malinois, will become a family pet and Helgoe says he may teach her how to track.

Her work led to about 300 drug arrests. The largest seizure was a traffic stop where 32 lbs. of meth and 35 lbs. of marijuana were found.