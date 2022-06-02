Scott Stapp is out, Johnny Holm Band is in for Ribfest

Happy Harry’s RibFest takes place June 8th - 11th outdoors at the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Organizers of Happy Harry’s Ribfest announces a switch up to this year’s lineup.

Scott Stapp of Creed will no longer be coming to Fargo next week.

They are citing health concerns within his touring party.

The Johnny Holm Band will now take the stage on Thursday, June 9th

The other Ribfest performers include Granger Smith, Phil Vassar and Firehouse.

Ribfest takes place in the parking lot of the Fargodome.