Clay County Attorney: prostate cancer ‘changed my life’

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – In the words of Clay County Attorney Brian Melton, “it’s good to be alive.”

Melton, who underwent surgery for prostate cancer in 2018, learned earlier this year that some cancer had returned.

Doctors recommended several sessions of additional radiation treatments. Melton says after completing those treatments, he’s now considered cancer-free.

Melton says he had no symptoms when the cancer was first detected through a simple blood test during a routine physical. He says he’s telling his story to encourage other men to get tested, potentially saving their lives.

“For me, it’s really about making sure you are getting a yearly physical” Melton said. “Men should definitely not be afraid to be getting tested and looked at. Obviously, it’s something that changed my life.”

Melton says because of early detection and treatment, doctors are confident that his cancer is gone. He recently rang the bell at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center, signifying that his treatments have ended.

“It’s a 30-day treatment. You go there every day, spend about 15-20 minutes and get radiation, dialed in to the area where the cancer is. But after having that done, getting that completed, I’m obviously confident that I’m cured and all the cancer is gone. Ringing the bell was a terrific moment and a very good feeling.”

Melton says the initial diagnosis wasn’t a complete shock because other members of his family, including his father, have been treated for prostate cancer. He says he considers himself lucky and says doctors have given him a “very good” prognosis.

Melton describes his treatment regimen as a “positive experience” thanks to the doctors and staff at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.