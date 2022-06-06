Appeal Hearing For Fired Fargo Police Officer Set For Thursday

Justin Nachatilo and attorney Leo Wilking

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An appeal hearing for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Nachatilo will be held on Thursday at Fargo City Hall by the Fargo City Commission.

In February, Fargo’s Civil Service Commission upheld his termination in a 4-1 vote.

Nachatilo was fired in December after an internal review found he mishandled two cases.

Police Chief David Zibolski says Nachatilo was on his way to a missing persons call, but took 27 minutes to respond and even stopped along the way.

In another case, he did not meet with the victim of a stolen vehicle or finish paperwork.

Nachatilo claims improper considerations played a role in his firing, including insufficient investigation into his accounting of events.

He says he suffers from PTSD.