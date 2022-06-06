Early Voting in Cass County officially underway

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Early voting in Cass County is underway for the primary election featuring the Fargo mayoral race and crowded city commission race which has 15 candidates running for two open slots.

It’s Fargo’s second election featuring approval voting where people can vote for as many candidates as they like in the race for mayor and city commission.

Voters can go to the DoubleTree in West Fargo, Fargodome and West Acres Mall to cast their ballots between 10 in the morning until 6 in the evening through Friday.

You can still order absentee ballots through the mail if you choose to vote that way.

“You have to request an absentee ballot to be sent to you. Then, you mail it in. I do caution that if you’re getting close to election day to drop it off at the courthouse. There’s a drop-off box. They are not supposed to receive anything after the election,” says Election Inspector Mary Sinner.

Early voting in Grand Forks runs Tuesday through next Monday at Alerus Center.

Election Day is June 14.