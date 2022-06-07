Boss’ Pizza and Chicken opens in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new restaurant in Fargo wants to become a hub for late-night foodies.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken brings its low-key setting, adding another restaurant to the downtown area on Broadway and 3rd Avenue North. They are now open every day starting at 11 in the morning until 3 A.M.

People can get creative by building their own pizzas, pastas, salads and appetizers to go with its famous broasted chicken.

They couldn’t wait to bring this atmosphere to Fargo where they say downtown could use another late-night option.

“The food is amazing. It will sell itself. And that’s the thing, we have a whole different variety versus all the other places. So, it’s a friendly competition. We’re not looking to drive anybody out, just be here and we’re here to stay. I just love the atmosphere. The ambiance of downtown is just a whole different thing. A whole different ball game so I’m really excited,” says GM Tamara Garrett.

Boss’ Pizza and Chicken also has a location near the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.