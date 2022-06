High risk sex offender has new address in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police is letting the public know about high risk sex offender Daniel Sanderson has a new address.

He has registered at 726 College Street North.

Sanderson is on the registry for life. He was convicted of indecent exposure in 2015 in Ward County. His victim was a 10-year-old acquaintance.