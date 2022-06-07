Woman Arrested For Arson At Islamic Center In East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in East Grand Forks arrest a woman for arson at the Islamic Center at 1500 5th Avenue NE.

They say 57-year-old Suzette Thompson of Thief River Falls lit a curtain on fire and fled early Sunday morning while several people were in the center for morning prayer.

Police identified Thompson through surveillance video and tracked her down a short time later.

She was taken to jail and appeared in Polk County Court on two counts of arson in the first degree.

Bail was set at $5,000.

The incident remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.