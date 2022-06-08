“Bison for Ukraine” raises money to send medical supplies overseas

Ukrainian NDSU students host a fundraiser to raise more awareness on their country's invasion by Russia and send medical supplies back home.

MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) – “Bison for Ukraine” features authentic food made by Ukrainian students, a silent auction showcasing artwork made by Ukrainians and live music at 4e Winery.

North Dakota State University students were encouraged to donate $10 and non-students $50 to take part in the event. The ticket includes a drawing for raffle prizes and a free glass of wine for guests over 21-years-old.

A Ukrainian woman who lived a 15 minute drive away from the Russian border before moving Fargo is grateful to find a safe space.

“I and my 4-year-old daughter came to U.S.A. ten days ago. We are from Kharkiv. Our district was bombarded everyday from the first day of the war,” NDSU Graduate Student Kateryna Rudich said.

All proceeds go to the Ukrainian American Community Center, a fiscal sponsor of Stand With Ukraine’s Minnesota branch.