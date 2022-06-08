Fargo dad golfs 100-hole marathon for sick daughter

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is raising money for his 12-year-old daughter battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by golfing 100 holes in one day at Oxbow Country Club.

Chris Hanson is calling this the 100 Holes of Hope and the Lend a Hand Up non-profit through the Dakota Medical Foundation partners with the family throughout his daughter’s journey.

“I’ve been dealing with some back issues for the first time in my life. What a terrible time, but you know what? We’re making through and all I keep thinking about is Marie. You know, my back is no big deal. It’s not cancer. She deals with that every day, in her head thinking about it. If all it is is my back that hurts, that’s no big deal. We can make it through,” Bob 95 FM Morning Show host Chris Hanson said.

His co-host once suggested On the Tee for Marie as an easy way for people to donate money while doing something he loves.

“It’s overwhelming because so many people wanna just help and you always see it from the other side of the fence and we were explained to it, think of it like a funnel. All the people are on top of the funnel and you just throw in money for whatever might be. A donation here, a donation there, volunteering, but you don’t see the bottom of that funnel. When you go through something like this, you’re directly at the bottom of that funnel,” Hanson said.

Hanson says they’ve raised $24,000 and counting.

“They say things like this bring out the best and worst in people. I think for her, she’s a positive person to begin with but this has just upped her positivity. People reaching out and sending their thoughts and their good vibes and their prayers to her. I think it’s propelling her forward. Yesterday we got really good news with a pet scan and things are going in the right direction and she’s been doing great. She’s a trooper and mom and dad kind of have to lose it behind the scenes every once in a while but she’s kept it together,” Hanson said.

It took Hanson about 11 hours to reach 100 holes with some breaks in between.

There’s also an online silent auction.

