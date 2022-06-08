Minnesota Public Radio Gets $56 Million Donation for Classical Music Network, Etc.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) — Someone is a huge fan of Minnesota Public Radio’s classical music network.

MPR just received a $56 million cash donation from an anonymous donor.

Star Tribune reports it’s the largest gift MPR has ever received in its 55-year history.

The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, the public radio station’s classical music network, and to advancing new technologies.

According to MPR, nearly 3 million people engage with YourClassical weekly.