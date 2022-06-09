City Commission stalls 2-2 on former police officer’s termination vote

An appeal hearing for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Nachatilo results in a two-two vote from city commissioners which upholds his termination.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An appeal hearing for former Fargo Police Officer Justin Nachatilo results in a 2-2 vote from city commissioners which upholds his termination.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney had a misvote that caused some confusion and resulted in a revote.

Mahoney and Commissioner Arlette Preston voted in favor of terminating Nachatilo while commissioners John Strand and Dave Piepkorn voted to allow him to resign which is what he requested.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig was not at the meeting. If he decides to push to accept Nachatilo’s resignation, there could be another vote Monday.

Nachatilo says he feels politics was involved and he’s hoping to clear his name.

“Basically I want the community to know that you know I’m being accused of things that I didn’t do and that’s not acceptable for me as a former police officer or against any other citizen that lives here,” Nachatilo said.

Nachatilo says his next step is to consult with his attorney to figure out the best way to move forward.