Fergus Falls man drowned in Big Detroit Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned on Big Detroit Lake in Detroit Lakes after he fell from a pontoon.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says a dive team recovered the body several hours later.

Glander says the victim was with three others on the pontoon when he jumped into the water and began to struggle. The call came in at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Glander says there was a quick response from his department, Detroit Lakes police and fire, The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and DNR. He says a boat was launched within minutes and pontoons from the Holiday Inn were also used in the search and recovery.

Dive teams from Detroit Lakes and Fargo also responded.

The victim’s name has not been released.