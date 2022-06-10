FBI arrests NDSU graduate student accused of issuing death threats

FARGO (KVRR) – The FBI has arrested an NDSU graduate student for allegedly issuing threats against employees at the university.

Thirty-eight-year-old Thomas Sayward appeared in federal court Friday. He’s charged with Interstate Threatening Communications.

Court documents say on June 1, NDSU Police informed the FBI that Sayward “submitted threatening language” to the university in response to a survey sent to NDSU graduate students.

According to the FBI, Sayward accused the NDSU Ombudsperson of being intolerant and violating his constitutional rights. The affidavit says Sayward had been experiencing problems with a female provost and believed he was being targeted because of his beliefs regarding transgender people.

“The criminals employed at NDSU shall either be going to prison, or I shall be exercising my 2nd Amendment rights in defense of my 1st and 14th Amendment rights against select criminal tyrants currently employed at NDSU,” Sayward allegedly wrote. “The only good tyrant is a dead tyrant.”

The affidavit says Sayward wrote “The ombudsperson is GUILTY of aiding and abetting these violations, so my message is simple. GO TO HELL!!!”

The FBI and West Fargo Police conducted a welfare check at Sayward’s apartment on June 7. At that time, authorities say Sayward confirmed that he had written the threats, but said he had no intention to hurt or kill anyone.

Sayward will remain in custody until a detention hearing. If convicted, he could face up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.