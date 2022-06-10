LIVE: Local Makers Selling Rarities, Unique Items At Artist’s Flea Market

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You have a unique opportunity to pick up some rare local art and good this weekend, or maybe get the tools you need to become the Metro’s next maker.

Wild Terra Cider is hosting the first Artist’s Flea Market in Fargo this Sunday, June 12th, from 3-8 p.m.

40 different local makers will be selling surplus items, one of a kind creations, plus supplies, tools and more.

Nels Hunstad, creator of the clothing brand “Lost in Fargo”, says it’s a great opportunity to help support local artists while still getting something in return for a good price.

He also says the flea market is a good place for people who are just beginning to make things to get their products out in front of potential new fans.

Hunstad adds, “Might be a recent high school graduate that’s gonna be out there selling their stuff for the first time. They want to see if that’s a career that’s gonna be possible for them, and so it just gives them that platform to show up, sell their stuff.”

