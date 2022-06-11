Moorhead church hosts “March for our Lives” rally

Nationwide March For Our Lives Rallies spark across the nation and here locally in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)-Mass shootings sending shockwaves of emotions rattling through our country.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead take a stand against gun violence by marching from Moorhead to Fargo with the Lutheran Campus Ministry of Concordia College, MSUM, and NDSU. Recent mass shootings have the country mourning, some in silence.

Others send prayers to loved ones and strangers, some taking a stand and protesting in the streets.

“It makes me worry more for our world for people who are more vulnerable, and it seems like some certain settings are more vulnerable, and they are people like children or maybe the elderly. It’s also sometimes people on the margin, people not as accepted in society and it’s people of color, and it’s people of different sexuality,” said Kathy Hunstad, Deacon, Trinity Lutheran Church.

“There are so many people out there who are tired of this and hopefully this brings some attention to people who do have some power to make a difference,” said Dave Adams, Campus Pastor, Concordia College.

After the mass shooting in Buffalo back in May local pastors felt they had to put something in the works to help.

“The point was to come together in solidarity to just say collectively and publicly, that enough is enough, and something has to be done. Too many lives are being taken,” said Adams.

“What we wanted to do was give people a chance to come together to grieve, to lament, and also to produce some conversation,” said Adams.

Conversations being had between people on both sides of the aisles.

“It’s always difficult to have the conversation because it’s hard to just step out of our opinions, and figure out what is fact, but also move beyond our being stuck in a certain way of thinking right? And it’s hard for any of us no matter where we’re at concerned about gun violence,” said Hunstad.

She says people have to be open to listening and learning in order to address the problem.

“Of course it’s difficult because best friends stand on either side of the issue and how do you maintain a friendship when you completely disagree, that’s one of the greatest challenges,” said Hunstad.

Along with having conversations they’re urging the community to write to their local and state legislatures, the people with the voice and power to make changes. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show we had 45,222 firearm-related deaths in 2020, a record high in America.

“You don’t have to be directly or personally involved with one of these tragedies to be an advocate, we don’t have to wait until it hits us to be an advocate,” said Adams.