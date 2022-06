20-Month-Old Child Who Wandered Away Found In A Nearby Field in Polk County

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A scare for a family in Fisher Township in Polk County on Sunday when a 20-month old child wanders off into the woods.

Law enforcement and first responders headed to the area.

Fisher Fire Department crews found the missing child about a 1/4 mile away in a field.

The child was okay after being checked out by Crookston Area Ambulance and reunited with their family.