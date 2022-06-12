Artist’s Flea Market to showcase affordable pieces

Wild Terra Cider teams up with Lost in Fargo artists to put on a flea market to showcase local art at an affordable price.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Artist’s Flea Market connects the community with talented local artists.

Over thirty local artists and vendors gather at the outdoor event where some of the pieces were going for as little as five dollars.

There were a variety of paintings, jewelry, and pottery along with other locally made items on sale.

Organizers wanted the chance to put local artists on a big stage.

Events like these have been limited the last couple years due to the pandemic and they say artists have suffered.

“It’s been wonderful getting to know so many younger artists in the community and it’s really inspiring to meet so many people at this event that I didn’t know beforehand, so cheers to all the young artists, and to the older ones that have returned,” said Lesley Buegel, Local Artist.

After a great turnout, organizers say there will definitely be more of these events in the future.