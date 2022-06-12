Senate negotiators announce a deal on guns, breaking logjam

WASHINGTON (AP/KVRR) – Senate bargainers have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas.

It’s a noteworthy though limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats.

Even so, the deal was embraced by Biden, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress.

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That’s potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed.

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith issued the following statement about the deal:

“This is excellent news. We have an opportunity to both reduce gun violence in our communities and improve our mental health systems, and we must take it. More is needed, but these reforms will save lives and improve public safety. I am especially grateful to Connecticut Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal for their tireless work on this issue since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. This is a bipartisan bill negotiated with input from both Democrats and Republicans.

“It’s an important step in the right direction, one I hope lays the foundation for more progress soon.”