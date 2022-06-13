Man Who Shot and Wounded Woman Near Pelican Rapids is Sentenced

Phouttasa Prathane

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR)– A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and burglary for shooting a woman who had a protection order against him near Pelican Rapids, is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane fled after the shooting in April but was later arrested following a high-speed pursuit in Redwood County, Minnesota.

He later admitted that he shot the woman in both legs and lower stomach because she would not let him see his children.

Three guns were recovered in a culvert in Maplewood State Park.

The victim has since recovered.