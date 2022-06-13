Woman Killed In Fatal Crash Near New York Mills Identified
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The woman killed in a crash south of New York Mills on Friday morning has been identified.
Otter Tail County authorities say 47-year-old Tracy Frost of New York Mills died after crashing with another vehicle on County Highway 67.
Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 27-year-old who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.