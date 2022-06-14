Concordia’s 7 on 7 Passing Camp Continues to Help F-M Area Football Teams

18 teams were part of the camp for second straight year

MOORHEAD, Minn — An idea from Concordia football coach Terry Horan 21 years ago has now grown to one of the biggest 7 on 7 camps in the region. It started with six teams then and now grown to as many as 18 all coming together for one enjoyable summer day.

Year after year, Concordia’s 7 on 7 passing camp becomes a staple of the summer work put in by many of the Fargo-Moorhead area teams.

“There’s not a whole lot of sitting around. These guys can come out here and play games and still go home for their legion baseball and other things at night,” head coach Terry Horan said. “We also throw a lot at them. We have a great sponsor who helps us out. We feed them here. We give them a few different shirts. They get a lot when they leave too.”

The camp sets up a perfect situation for Horan. His current players get to run the different games and he gets to see some of his future Cobbers up close.

“Were looking at a lot of the to-be seniors that we’ve already been on the road recruiting and get in touch with,” Horan said. “We have several of our guys who are here and its good for us to see their athleticism, see their leadership, see how they’re working with their teammates and their compete factor.”

One of the teams who has attended for multiple years now is Fargo South. Getting these early reps together helps them look towards having another successful fall by making the playoffs.

“It gives our kids the chances to get out and run routes. Our quarterbacks to throw routes,” assistant coach Cam Dockter said. “Our defensive backs and secondary to defend. Just work on communication and things like that so its a great precursor to the season.”

“It’s really fun because we met after every game and just coming together like that every time I feel like it helps our chemistry,” junior tight end Reis Kessel said. “We want to win and want to know the plays and get the routes down. Do the best we can.”