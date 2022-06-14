Red Lake Man Gets 7 Years in Prison For Reservation Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — A Red Lake, Minnesota man gets 7 years in prison for shooting two people on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in May 2021.

21-year-old Brennon Sayers was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Court documents show Sayers was arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside a home in Ponemah.

One victim came out of his home to stop the argument and another victim walking in the area got involved.

Sayers pulled out a gun and shot and wounded both people before fleeing to his mother’s home on the reservation.

He pleaded guilty in January to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.