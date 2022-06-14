UND Men’s Basketball Lands Mr. Kansas Basketball

Elijah Hayes from Topeka West commits to Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D — For the second straight year, North Dakota men’s basketball head coach Paul Sather lands a top recruit from another state. Mr Kansas basketball Elijah Hayes joins the squad this fall.

The guard set the single season points record with 581 and scoring average with 23.5 per game.

Hayes provides some more offense to a Fighting Hawks team that lost their leading scorer in freshman of the year, Paul Bruns and struggled in that area last season averaging just 70 a game, which was ninth in the Summit League.

Coming from the sunflower state, home of the national champion Jayhawks, Hayes only division offer was from UND and wanted to honor the commitment.

“It’s the environment out there. I got to meet the players and just off instant we made a bond,” Hayes said. “Some of them call me from time to time and really rock with it. Going to North Dakota and with some of the schools that are close who could’ve recruited me it’s pretty good to show them what I can actually do. Not say make them regret their decision because I’m happy where I’m at but make them definitely second guess.”