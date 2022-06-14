Winners elected to Grand Forks City Council Ward 2 and 4

Rebecca Osowski and Tricia Lunski will take over seats on the city council

gf ward 4

GRAND FORKS, N.D (KVRR) — Grand Forks voters are picking two new members for the city council.

There are open races in Wards 2 and 4.

Rebecca Osowski beat out Mathew Ternus with 59 percent of the votes for the seat being vacated by Katie Dachtler in Ward 2.

Ward 4 incumbent Jeannie Mock opted not to run for re-election.

Ward Johnson, Tricia Lunski and Harry Samuelson are running for the seat.

Lunski won that seat with 47 percent followed by Johnson with 32 percent and Samuelson with 21 percent.

In Ward 6, Dana Sande is running unopposed.